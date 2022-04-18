The second game of this NBA first round series between Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves will be this Tuesday, April 19. Find out everything you want to know about this 2022 NBA Playoff game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

This Tuesday, April 19, will take place the second game of this Western Playoffs series between the 2nd Memphis Grizzlies and the 7th Minnesota Timberwolves. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoff game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The favorites to win this first-round series surprisingly lost the first duel that took place at FedExForum. The Memphis Grizzlies were facing a strong team, it's true, and it was known that the game against the Timberwolves would be tough. However, not a few thought the Grizzlies would start the series 1-0.

Not only was this not the case, but the Minnesota franchise brought out the best of themselves and at times were far superior, taking the first game 130-117. Now they will try the series at home 2-0 when this Tuesday they play Game 2 of what is undoubtedly one of the toughest series of this first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

Live Stream: FuboTV

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Storylines

The first game of this series was a real surprise, not so much because of the victory of the Timberwolves who have shown throughout the regular season to be a strong team, but because of how that victory came about, the Wolves being far superior to the Grizzlies at times.

Beyond that, the Memphis franchise is still the favorite over T-Wolves, something that they will of course have to support in this Game 2 in which they will try to take the series 1-1 to Minnesota.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves in the U.S.

This Playoff game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves to be played this Tuesday, April 19, at the FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBA TV.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this game. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Memphis Grizzlies are the favorites to take the victory with 1.36 odds, while 3.20 odds will be for the Minnesota Timberwolves victory.

BetMGM Memphis Grizzlies 1.36 Minnesota Timberwolves 3.20

*Odds via BetMGM