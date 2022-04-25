Memphis Grizzlies will play against the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 5 of the First Round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the game information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States.

Memphis Grizzlies will have a new opportunity to take the lead against Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday April 26 at FedExForum for Game 5 of the First Round in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions and odds. If you're in the United States, you can see it live on Sling TV (50% off your first month).

In a nerve-wracking 119-118 win by the Minnesota Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns made amends by putting up 33 points and 14 rebounds with 47% in Field Goals made. Alongside Anthony Edwards who registered 24 points with 50% in 3-pointers made. Both teams lost the ball constantly Memphis ended with 17 turnovers while Minnesota with 15 turnovers in Game 4.

Ja Morant struggled with 31% in Field Goals made, however he registered 11 points, 15 assists and 8 rebounds.Who kept Memphis alive was Desmond Bane. He finished with 34 points with 67% 3-point shooting alongside Dillon Brooks who added 24 points.The series will now shift back to Memphis with things all tied up 2-2.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee.

Live Stream: Sling TV

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Times by States in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Storylines

Memphis Grizzlies will play against the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 5 of the First Round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Towns came back strong after his disappointing performance in Game 3, in which he scored just 8 points on four field goal attempts while picking up five fouls. He needed to overcome this obstacle on Saturday. In the 4th quarter, Towns closed down a stellar perfomance, he scored 13 points and made 2 game winning free throws with 4 seconds left on the clock.

The recently named Most Improved Player of the Year Ja Morant, struggled when he tried to create offensive plays. He did a great job alongside his teammates with 15 assists, however his most powerful plays comes when he gets to the rim, which didn't happened in Game 4. As the series is tied up 2-2, Game 5 will shift back to Memphis for the Grizzlies home-court advantage.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves: How to watch in the US

The 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 5 between Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves to be played on Tuesday April 26, 2022 at the FedExForum in Memphis will be broadcast on TNT in the United States. This NBA Playoffs game series is tied 2-2.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction and Odds

Timberwolves tied the series last Saturday. Grizzlies will have to push harder in Memphis if they want take the lead in Game 5. According to BetMGM, the favorites are Memphis Grizzlies with -278 odds, while Minnesota Timberwolves have +220 dds. The Over/Under Line is set to 232.5 points for Game 5 of this First Round playoff series.

