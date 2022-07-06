The Memphis Grizzlies and the Utah Jazz will face-off for the 2022 Salt Lake City Summer League at the Vivint Arena. Check out how to watch the game in the United States, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

The Memphis Grizzlies will face the UtahJazz for the 2022 Salt Lake City Summer League at the Vivint Arena. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA Summer League game including how to watch or live stream it in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

The Memphis Grizzlies made a huge win debut against the Sixers. In fact, Xavier Tillman Sr. made an stellar performance at the Vivint Arena as he pulled up 16 points for his side. The team managed by David McClure is still waiting to build up chemistry.

On the other side, the Utah Jazz fell short to the Thunder. In fact, despite they had three players with NBA experience on their side, they couldn't avoid to lose. In addition, Xavier Sneed a two-way player made 15 points to led the offensive line.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz: Match Information

Date: Thursday, July 7, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The purpose of this short tournament is to promote rookies and young promising talent. In fact, the Grizzlies selected Vince Williams Jr., No.47 Overall while the Jazz have included some young raw talent among their summer squad. Therefore, this game will be fun to watch in order to discover hidden talent among these two franchises.

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz in the US

Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US haven’t disclosed their odds for this NBA Summer League. This due to the fact that this game will be played by rookies and young promises from each team. Therefore, it is unknown to determine which team is most likely to win this game.