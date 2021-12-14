Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers will meet at the FTX Arena in Miami in a game valid for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, and how to watch it live in the US.

Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers will meet this Wednesday, December 15, in a game of the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, storylines, and how to watch the game. You can watch this game in the US on Fubo TV (free trial).

Two franchises with a very similar present will face each other. They both have about the same win / loss balance: on the Heat side, 16-12; while, from the Sixers, 15-13. Currently the two teams are in positions 5 and 6 respectively, so in this match there is a lot at stake: nothing less than taking the last places that grant direct tickets to the postseason without going through the revalidation playoffs.

If the Heat obtain the victory, they would equal the balance of the franchise that is above today, that is, the Cleveland Cavaliers, so a victory will be very important for Miami, not only to preserve their 5th position, but also to start fighting the 4th place to the Cavs. On the side of the Sixers, they will try to get closer to the Heat and in turn detach themselves from the Washington Wizards, who today have the same balance as the Philadelphia franchise and fight with them for that coveted 6th position.

Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Live Stream: Fubo TV



Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers: Storylines

The game that the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers will play this Wednesday, December 15 at 7 PM (ET) at the FTX Arena for the 2021/22 NBA regular season, will be the first of these two franchises against each other this season. The game will have huge appeal because the two are looking for similar goals, and a loss could mean losing their place on the leaderboard.

Miami is just one victory away from the Cavs, who are today the fourth best placed and a victory would leave them with the same balance as the Cleveland franchise and being very close to the third, the Milwaukee Bucks. On the side of Philadelphia, they will try to match their rival on duty, the Heat, in the position table, which could be achieved with a victory. On the other hand, a defeat would leave them at the mercy of their immediate pursuer, the Wizards, who with their victory and the defeat of the 76ers could reach the coveted 6th place.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers in the U.S.

The duel for the sixth and fifth position in the East between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers in this 2021/22 NBA regular season, to be played on Wednesday, December 15, at the FTX Arena, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Sun.

Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers: Predictions

For this game, the bookmarkers have not yet given the corresponding odds, although they will most likely be available in the next few hours. It is also difficult to choose a favorite given the parity that exists between both franchises. If there is one, surely it must be for a minimum difference, and perhaps the fact of being local to Miami a slight advantage.

