Damian Lillard denied the rumors of his trade request but the word around the league is that he can still be moved. Check out the 3 most likely destinations for him.

Damian Lillard is once again the man of the hour around the NBA. The Portland Trail Blazers continue to struggle and don’t look like a playoff team right now, so they could be forced to make a tough decision.

The Blazers fired GM Neil Olshey and some question whether the new front office will want to rebuild around Lillard. Instead, some think that it’s likely that he’ll be traded and they hit the drawing board again to rebuild the team.

But, even though multiple teams should and would be interested in trading for Lillard, the reality is that not many have enough assets and/or cap space to pull it off. Here, we’ll discuss the most likely destinations for him.

NBA Rumors: 3 Teams That Could Trade For Damian Lillard

3. Boston Celtics

Trade Package: Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Aaron Nesmith, 2023 first-round pick

The Ime Udoka era didn’t get off to a great start. The Boston Celtics look far from a contending side in the Eastern Conference and have been one of the worst teams on the road this season. They may need to shake things off a little.

Breaking up the Jaylen Brown – Jayson Tatum duo is a tough call and losing Marcus Smart could hurt their defense. Then again, Lillard and Tatum would form the kind of one-two punch that could rule the East for years to come.

2. Philadelphia 76ers

Trade Package: Ben Simmons, Tyrese Maxey, Paul Reed, a 2022 first-round pick and two first-round pick swaps

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly waiting for Lillard to demand a trade to make an offer. And, truth be told, trading for Dame could also solve one of their biggest issues, as they would also get rid of Ben Simmons.

The Blazers would land valuable draft assets in this trade. Also, Tyrese Maxey is breaking out as a dominant scorer, and Ben Simmons is one of the best playmakers and defenders in the league.

1. New York Knicks

Trade Package: RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin, 2023 first-round pick, 2023 second-round pick

The New York Knicks haven’t been able to live up to the expectations this season. Adding Kemba Walker did little to improve their offensive flow and RJ Barrett has regressed drastically. That could change with Lillard at the helm.

The Blazers would land a couple of solid picks and a trio of young players with star upside in Barrett, Quickley, and Robinson. The Knicks would become an instant contender, as they can easily replace Quickley’s production with Derrick Rose and Nerlens Noel thrived when replacing Robinson last season.