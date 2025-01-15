Miami Heat star Tyler Herro delivers candid response to Pat Riley's comments labeling him 'fragile'

The 2024-25 NBA season has been a challenging one for the Miami Heat, marked by inconsistent performances on the court and off-the-court issues, particularly concerning Jimmy Butler. Amid these struggles, however, one bright spot has been the breakout of Tyler Herro, who has emerged as the team’s most reliable and decisive player. Recently, the young guard addressed comments made by Heat president Pat Riley about his physical struggles.

In early May 2024, following the Heat’s first-round playoff exit to the Boston Celtics, Riley spoke candidly about Herro’s injury history. “He’s been fragile a little bit and broke his hand last year in the playoffs. He had some injuries earlier in his career. And there isn’t anybody who works harder at his game…. But he’s got to make some adjustments, definitely, you know,” Riley said.

In a recent interview with Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang, Herro responded to those remarks. “I’ve seen the comments coach Riley said,” he acknowledged. “I don’t need anyone to tell me I’m fragile or I haven’t played as many games.”

Tyler explained how Riley’s remarks made an impact on him as he prepared for the current NBA season. “I took his words, obviously, into consideration and used it as motivation as I always do,” the 24-year-old guard said.

Despite acknowledging his past injury setbacks, Herro assured that his commitment to improving his physical condition and performance on the court remained unwavering. “I’m aware of what’s going on. I know I missed the last two seasons, with the hand injury and half the season last year,” Tyler explained. “I’m a perfectionist… In my own world, I was going to try to play more games on my own either way.”

Pat Riley onstage during the American Express Teamed Up with Magic Johnson and Pat Riley

Herro shining in the 2024-25 season

While the Heat have struggled with the absence of Jimmy Butler due to injuries and other issues, Herro has stepped up as the team’s standout performer. So far, he is the only Heat player to appear in all 38 games of the season, staying injury-free despite his past struggles. His numbers speak to his growth: he leads the team in scoring with 24.0 points per game, and assists with 5.1, and ranks second in rebounds with 5.7, trailing only Bam Adebayo.

Herro’s approach to improvement

When asked about his success this season, Herro attributed much of it to a revamped approach to his physical conditioning. “Just working on my body more, being more conscious of my weight, my strength and then just staying on my body work,” he explained. “Making sure I’m taking care of my body, recovery and stuff like that.”

Looking ahead to the rest of the season, Herro is determined to stay healthy and play as much as possible. “I’m trying to play over 70, 75 games, for sure. Obviously, if I can play all 82, I’ll play 82,” he said. “But I’m just trying to be as healthy as possible.”

