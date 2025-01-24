NBA News: Anthony Davis reveals Lakers are preparing for LeBron’s future retirement

Los Angeles Lakers are enjoying a strong season, steadily solidifying their chemistry and improving their performance. Thursday night’s commanding 117-96 victory over the Boston Celtics marked another highlight, as the team extended its record to 24-18. However, as the Lakers celebrate their current success, star forward Anthony Davis revealed that the team is already preparing for a future without LeBron James.

Davis spoke candidly during an exclusive interview with ESPN’s Shams Charania about the Lakers’ transition plan for life after LeBron, indicating that the process is already underway.

“I think we’re kind of already transitioning to that,” Davis explained. “That’s what [head coach] JJ [Darvin Ham] has kinda come in and done. Yes, he wants to coach LeBron, but he also wants to coach me. Now that transition has kinda happened. Like, okay, AD, you’re the hub, you’re the focus of our offense. Bron’s going to be Bron, obviously, but I think that transition is already happening.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Davis emphasized the need for his mindset to evolve as the team increasingly relies on him as its cornerstone. “At the same time, for me, it’s a mindset of, like, you have to dominate each game, you’ve got to take over,” Davis said. “Bron’s not going to be here forever, so if you come in and have a bad night, how can you find ways to win a basketball game even though you didn’t shoot the ball well?”

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the San Antonio Spurs during the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena.

Advertisement

LeBron James’ legacy with Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James joined the Lakers in 2018 with enormous expectations as a three-time NBA champion and one of basketball’s all-time greats. Over five seasons, James has not only met those expectations but also left an indelible legacy, revitalizing the franchise and cementing his place in Lakers lore.

Advertisement

see also Jaylen Brown explains the reason behind the Celtics' biggest loss of the season to the Lakers

A championship for the ages

In 2020, LeBron delivered the ultimate achievement: leading the Lakers to their 17th NBA title inside the Orlando bubble. Teaming up with Anthony Davis, James dominated the postseason, earning Finals MVP honors. This championship tied the Lakers with the Boston Celtics for the most titles in NBA history and ended a decade-long championship drought, restoring the franchise’s place atop the league.

Advertisement

A cultural icon in Los Angeles

LeBron’s influence extends far beyond basketball. As a global icon, he has championed social justice causes, spearheaded educational initiatives like the “I PROMISE” school, and supported countless charitable efforts. In Los Angeles—a city where sports, entertainment, and activism converge—James has seamlessly fit into the Lakers’ legacy of transcendent figures, following in the footsteps of Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Kobe Bryant.

Honoring Kobe Bryant’s legacy

LeBron’s arrival in Los Angeles came with immense responsibility, not only to revive a struggling franchise but also to honor the memory of Kobe Bryant, a beloved figure in Lakers history. LeBron’s success, including the 2020 NBA championship, has served as a tribute to Kobe while carving out his own unique chapter in the Lakers’ storied history.

Advertisement