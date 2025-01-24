NBA News: Shaquille O'Neal slams Jimmy Butler after second suspension from Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler, who has been the face of the Miami Heat for over five years, is currently navigating a turbulent period with the team. On the court, his performance has been subpar, and off the court, a rift with team president Pat Riley has further complicated matters. Following Butler’s second suspension, NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal was quick to offer his thoughts.

“The letter of the law states: be professional and do the things that you’re supposed to do,” O’Neal said during a segment of Inside the NBA. “So by the letter of the law, he disobeyed the letter of the law, which shows a little bit of unprofessionalism.”

While Shaq pointed out Butler’s failings, he quickly clarified his stance. “I’m not gonna take shots at Jimmy. This is what we call the business of basketball. Things like these do happen,” the 2006 NBA champion with the Heat explained. “Both teams have again said ‘We wanna part ways,’ so, just gonna sit back and see what happens.”

Kenny Smith, who was also on the panel, agreed with O’Neal’s assessment. “It is unprofessional. When you miss things that you’re supposed to be at, and you get paid to be at it, there is no other word for it,” the former Houston Rockets guard remarked. “And if it’s about a new contract and money, you’re losing money now by not showing up.”

Shaquille O’Neal looks on during the third quarter in game four of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center.

Charles Barkley predicts the outcome of Butler-Riley dispute

After listening to his fellow analysts, Charles Barkley weighed in on Jimmy Butler’s ongoing conflict with the Miami Heat, offering a bold prediction for its outcome. “He’s going to lose,” the Phoenix Suns legend said. “Pat Riley is arguably the greatest person in NBA history as far as coaching and running teams and everything. Pat Riley’s not going to lose.”

Barkley also emphasized that Butler’s actions are not benefiting him in any way. “Jimmy just wasted money,” he asserted. “I mean, he’s lost $3 million he’s never going to see. That’s a lot of money. No matter how much money you’ve got, $3 million is a lot.”

Drawing a sharp contrast between Butler’s position and Miami’s, Barkley concluded: “The Heat are not going to take $0.50 on the dollar. And if you get in a contest with Pat Riley, you’re going to lose. Plain and simple.”

What’s next for Butler and the Heat?

After serving his first seven-game suspension, Jimmy Butler returned to the court and played three games with the Miami Heat. However, the team imposed a second, shorter suspension prior to Thursday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks. This sanction, which lasts just two games, will conclude on Saturday, when the Heat return to Florida after facing the Brooklyn Nets.

The big question now is what comes next for Butler. The Heat will face the Orlando Magic at the Kaseya Center on Monday, and if there are no further developments, the small forward would be eligible to rejoin the team. However, this ongoing back-and-forth is far from ideal for Miami’s on-court dynamics, and it’s clear that both head coach Erik Spoelstra and the players are growing uncomfortable with the situation.