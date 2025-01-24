NFL News: Jerry Jones reveals unexpected new head coach for Cowboys ahead of 2025 season

Jerry Jones knows that the first step for the Dallas Cowboys to improve in the upcoming 2025 season is to bring in a new head coach, and recently, it was him who revealed who would take the reins of the team to help guide them back to the postseason.

According to Jones’ most recent statements, the Cowboys will have Brian Schottenheimer as their new head coach, filling the position left vacant by McCarthy a few weeks ago. On the new head coach, Jones said, “He ain’t Brian no more. He is now known as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.”

This news comes as a relief for Cowboys fans, especially following the recent departure of a defensive coach who left the franchise to join the Bears. While there aren’t many details about Schottenheimer’s contract yet, it’s expected to be as favorable as those of previous coaches, though more specifics from Jerry Jones are still awaited.

It’s important to note that Schottenheimer is not a stranger to the Cowboys. He’s been with the franchise since 2022 and has NFL experience dating back to 1997, when he began his coaching career as an assistant with the Rams. He also has college football experience, having worked with Syracuse, USC, and Georgia.

What Were Schottenheimer’s First Roles with the Cowboys?

His first role with the franchise was as a coaching analyst in 2022, and for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, he served as the offensive coordinator. Therefore, Schottenheimer is very familiar with the Cowboys’ offensive system, having worked closely alongside Mike McCarthy in the past two seasons.

Recent Offensive Numbers for the Cowboys

The Cowboys’ offense struggled significantly during the 2024 season. The team averaged only 20.6 points per game, ranking as the 21st worst offense in the league under Schottenheimer’s guidance. However, it’s worth noting that the offense was also plagued by injuries, with key players missing a large portion of the season.