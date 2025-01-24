Trending topics:
Where to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys live for free in the USA: 2025 Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka will face Madison Keys at the 2025 Australian Open final. Here's a complete guide on when, where, and how to catch the live action.

By Leonardo Herrera

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus
© Quinn Rooney/Getty ImagesAryna Sabalenka of Belarus

Aryna Sabalenka is set to take on Madison Keys in the 2025 Australian Open final. Fans in the United States can find all the key information, including the match date, start time, and live streaming options, to ensure they don’t miss a moment of the excitement.

[Watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

A thrilling showdown is set as two of the tournament’s most solid players clash. Aryna Sabalenka, a top favorite for the title, enters the match in dominant form, showcasing the exceptional tennis that solidified her as a contender for the year’s first Grand Slam.

But the Belarusian faces a tough challenge against Madison Keys, whose impressive performances have made her a serious title threat. Backed by the American crowd, Keys will aim to deliver a statement victory and upset Sabalenka’s path to glory.

When will the Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys match be played?

Aryna Sabalenka plays against Madison Keys in the 2025 Australian Open final this Saturday, January 25. The match is set to begin at 3:30 AM (ET).

Madison Keys of the United States – Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:30 AM

CT: 2:30 AM

MT: 1:30 AM

PT: 12:30 AM

How to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys in the USA

Catch this thrilling 2025 Australian Open showdown between Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys streaming live on Fubo (free trial). For in-depth coverage, don’t miss the action on ESPN+ and ESPN2.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

