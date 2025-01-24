NBA News: Warriors’ Steve Kerr admits Curry relishes teammates’ strong performances

Golden State Warriors snapped their tough losing streak with a resounding 131-106 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night, following a heartbreaking comeback loss to the Sacramento Kings. Head coach Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry guided the team to its second win in four games, with six players scoring in double digits, including an impressive outing from rookie Quinten Post.

Post’s performance stood out as a bright spot for the Warriors. The seven-foot center not only scored a season-high 20 points on efficient shooting—7-of-12 from the field and 5-of-10 from beyond the arc—but also contributed five rebounds and three assists. His physicality and court awareness provided a spark, particularly in setting screens that freed up Stephen Curry.

“Steph was the happiest guy in the building tonight,” Kerr said, as quoted by Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “With all that room to work with, the game got a lot easier for all of our guys. It was really exciting just watching Quinten. But it goes beyond the shooting. It’s a feel. He sees and feels the game, and he’s got some toughness to him, too. He’s not a finesse seven-footer—he likes to mix it up.”

Post’s emergence as a reliable contributor is a welcome development for a Warriors team seeking consistency and depth. His ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor not only complements the team’s star players but also injects fresh energy into the lineup.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after the Warriors scored a basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half at Chase Center on November 20, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

Bench depth shines bright

The Warriors’ bench made a huge impact against the Bulls, with several role players stepping up to deliver career-best performances. Mason Moody added 16 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, and 4 blocks, while Gui Santos impressed with 19 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal.

The bench accounted for a majority of the Warriors’ 131 points, underscoring their importance in a game where the starting lineup totaled just 48 points. This collective effort demonstrated the team’s potential to lean on its depth in critical moments, providing a much-needed boost as the season progresses.

Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins lead the starters

Stephen Curry provided his usual leadership, finishing with 21 points on 8-of-19 shooting, including 5-of-12 from three-point range, along with 7 assists and 4 rebounds. Andrew Wiggins chipped in 17 points and 7 rebounds, helping the Warriors maintain control throughout the game.

While the starters set the tone early, the contributions from the bench played a pivotal role in the Warriors’ dominant 25-point win. With this performance, Golden State improved to 24-18 on the season, showcasing glimpses of the depth and resilience needed for long-term success.

The emergence of Quinten Post: A rookie making his mark

The highlight of the night was undoubtedly the emergence of rookie Quinten Post. His ability to stretch the floor and provide a physical presence in the paint added a new dimension to the Warriors’ offense. Post’s development is a promising sign for a team that has navigated injuries and inconsistent play this season.

As the Warriors work to regain their NBA championship-caliber form, performances like Post’s offer hope for the future, proving that contributions from unexpected players can make all the difference.