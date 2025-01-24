NBA News: Anthony Davis gets real, says he should be in the DPOY race against Wembanyama

For years, Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has established himself as one of the premier defenders in the NBA. Despite his dominance on that end of the floor, the coveted Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) award has eluded him. This season, Davis seemed primed to finally claim the honor, but standing in his way is San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama, who is turning heads with a stellar debut campaign.

Davis, who is enjoying another outstanding season with the Lakers, recently addressed the growing buzz around Wembanyama’s candidacy for DPOY, sharing his thoughts in an interview with ESPN:

“Defensive Player of the Year… I feel the narrative is being pushed for Wemby to get it, right? He’s averaging, what, like four blocks or something crazy like that, but then it goes back to, are we talking about just blocks? I don’t know how anything works anymore. MVP? I feel like I could be in the race. I think our skid, when we had a stretch that we were really bad, kind of knocked me down a little bit, but I can climb back up.

It also has to do with a lot of individual performances at that time as well. All-Star? I think I’ll be an All-Star. I should be an All-Star. I think I’ll be an All-NBA player as well.”

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs stands next to Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of a game at Crypto.com Arena.

Davis remains a cornerstone for the Lakers, averaging 25.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.2 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game. Meanwhile, Wembanyama is quickly emerging as the Spurs’ franchise centerpiece, putting up 24.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and a league-best 4.0 blocks per game.

Experience vs. emerging talent

The DPOY race between Davis and Wembanyama presents a compelling narrative of seasoned expertise versus rising stardom. Davis, a 10-year veteran, has mastered the art of defense. His ability to anticipate plays, anchor the Lakers’ defense, and guard multiple positions makes him invaluable. In high-pressure situations, Davis’ basketball IQ and leadership provide the Lakers with a stabilizing force.

On the other hand, Wembanyama has taken the league by storm. The 7’4” rookie possesses an unparalleled combination of size, agility, and timing, leading to his dominance as the NBA’s top shot-blocker. His wingspan and defensive instincts allow him to contest shots that most players wouldn’t dare to challenge. Though new to the league, Wembanyama’s physical gifts and basketball intelligence make him one of the most impactful young defenders in recent memory.

Impact beyond defense

Both players bring tremendous value beyond their defensive impact. Davis, the Lakers’ second-leading scorer behind LeBron James, has been a consistent offensive force. With an array of post moves, mid-range shooting, and playmaking ability, Davis is a key offensive weapon for Los Angeles. His ability to deliver on both ends of the court keeps the Lakers competitive, even during their struggles.

Wembanyama, meanwhile, has been just as critical to San Antonio’s offense. The rookie averages 24.6 points per game and has shown versatility in his scoring, whether it’s hitting three-pointers, finishing at the rim, or creating off the dribble. His offensive production, combined with his defensive prowess, has solidified his role as the focal point of the Spurs’ rebuild.

Statistical showdown

When it comes to defensive metrics, Davis and Wembanyama excel in distinct ways. Davis’ versatility is evident in his ability to rack up both steals (1.3 per game) and blocks (2.2 per game), making him a disruptive force all over the court. His defensive impact extends beyond stats, as he consistently alters shots and shuts down opposing scorers in key moments.

Wembanyama, however, leads the NBA league in blocks with an eye-popping 4.0 per game. His ability to protect the rim and recover on defensive rotations has transformed the Spurs’ defense. Wembanyama’s knack for delivering highlight-worthy rejections in clutch situations has made him a fan favorite and a legitimate DPOY contender.