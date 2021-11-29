Miami Heat play against Denver Nuggets for a East vs West Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets are ready to play in a East vs West Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at FTX Arena in Miami on November 29, 2021 at 7:30 PM (ET). Stronger than ever. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Miami Heat closed another series on the road with trouble winning, of the four games they won only two in Detroit and Chicago, while two other games were losses in Minnesota and Washington. It is the second time the Miami Heat have faced a series of road games with difficulties.

Denver Nuggets are desperate to get out of a losing streak they are currently facing with six straight games. The most recent loss was against the Milwaukee Bucks 109-120. The team record on the road isn’t helping them at all.

Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets: Match Information

Date: Monday, November 29, 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida.

Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets: Storylines

Miami Heat are in second spot in the Eastern Conference with 13 wins and only 7 losses, but the majority of losses for Miami are on the road with 6 in total. That number translates to an offense problem with road games. The most recent win for them was against the Chicago Bulls 107-104 on the road as part of a 4-game road series. In that game Miami won only two quarters to steal the victory by 107-104. The Miami Heat offense is averaging 108.7 points per game, and the team's defense is second best allowing only 102.5 points per game.

Denver Nuggets have a negative record with 9 wins and 10 losses, but less than 15 days ago they had a positive record with 9-4. After the Nuggets' last victory on November 14 against the Trail Blazers 124-95 at home, the team fell into a losing hole with six consecutive games to the Mavericks, 76ers, Bulls, Suns, Blazers and Bucks. The last time the Nuggets won a road game was on October 30 against the Minnesota Timberwolves 93-91. The Nuggets are scoring an average of 102.8 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets in the U.S.

This game of the East vs West Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV, and other options available to watch the game in the US are NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets: Predictions And Odds

Miami Heat are favorites at home with -7.5 points to cover and -300 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a good record at home but the visitors' defense is the sixth best of the season. Denver Nuggets are underdogs with +7.5 ATS and +245 moneyline. The best pick for this NBA game is: Denver Nuggets +7.5.

FanDuel Miami Heat -7.5 / -300 Totals TBA Denver Nuggets +7.5 / +245

* Odds via FanDuel.