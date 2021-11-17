Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelicans are ready to play in a East vs West Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at FTX Arena in Miami on November 17, 2021 at 7:30 PM (ET). Showtime at home. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

Miami Heat had no problem dominating Oklahoma City Thunder on the road on November 15, they won that game 103-90. Before that game, Miami also beat the Utah Jazz 111-105 as part of the on the road series.

New Orleans Pelicans are the second worst team in the Western Conference with 13 losses and only two victories, at least they are not in last place, that spot is occupied by the Houston Rockets with 1-13. After this game the Pelicans play the Clippers at home.

Miami Heat vs New Orleans Pelicans: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida.

Miami Heat vs New Orleans Pelicans: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Miami Heat vs New Orleans Pelicans: Storylines

Miami Heat finally ended a bad losing streak of three straight losses during the five games on the road round. The losses were inexplicable for Miami as they had previously won against the Grizzlies, Mavericks and Nets on the road in October. After this game against Pelicans they play Wizards, both games at home and then start another round of four games on the road. Miami Heat are scoring an average of 110.1 points per game, their defense is the fifth best of the season allowing only 103 points per game.

New Orleans Pelicans are drowning in a negative record with the worst possible numbers, just two wins against Timberwolves 107-98 on October 25 and against Memphis Grizzlies 112-101 on October. The future of the Pelicans in the 2021-22 NBA season is bad. The on the road record is 1-7, the only win on the road was the one I mentioned earlier against Timberwolves. The Pelicans' offensive game is poor, they are scoring an average of 102 points per game and the defense allows 111.3 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Miami Heat vs New Orleans Pelicans in the U.S.

This game of the East vs West Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Miami Heat vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predictions And Odds

Miami Heat are obvious home favorites for this game, but the visitors are desperate for another victory even though that will be nearly impossible against the home team defense. New Orleans Pelicans are underdogs with little to no chance of winning this game. The best pick for this NBA game is: Miami Heat -8



FanDuel Miami Heat -8 / -335 Totals TBA New Orleans Pelicans +8 / +270

* Odds via FanDuel.