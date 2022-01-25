Miami Heat will face New York Knicks at the FTX Arena this Wednesday, January 26. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Miami Heat and New York Knicks will face each other at the FTX Arena this Wednesday, January 26, at 7:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Miami Heat come with a positive streak. They have won 7 of their last 10 games and that has allowed them to reach the leadership of the Eastern Conference, although with little difference over the four teams that are behind them. That is why the Miami franchise needs a victory in order to stay as leader.

In the case of the Knicks, they are 5-5 in their last 10 games. They are still fighting to get the 10th place in the Eastern Conference, in order to enter in the Play-in in search of a place in the Playoffs. They have the same number of victories as the Washington Wizards (23) although with one more loss (25 against the 24 of the Wizards) and that is why they need a victory to be able to surpass them.

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Live Stream: FuboTV

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks: Storylines

The game that the Miami Heat will play against New York Knicks this Wednesday, January 26 at 7:30 PM (ET) at the FTX Arena, will be the first between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. It will be a very interesting game between a team (the Heat) who wants to continue being leader and another (the Knicks) who is looking to reach Play-in positions.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Miami Heat vs New York Knicks in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Miami Heat and New York Knicks to be played this Wednesday, January 26, at the FTX Arena, Miami, Florida; will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports WI.

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks: Predictions

The Oddsmakers have not yet given their favorites for this game, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. However, it is almost certain that the favoritism will be on the part of the Miami Heat, current leaders of the Eastern Conference.

