The Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors will face each other for the 2022 Las Vegas NBA Summer League at the Cox Pavilion. Check out how to watch the game in the United States, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream 2022 Las Vegas NBA Summer League in the US

The Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors will have their last regular game for the 2022 Las Vegas NBA Summer League. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Summer League matchup, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the US you can stream live this game on Sling TV (50% off your first month).

The Miami Heat haven't played consistently in Las Vegas, nor their draft pick Nikola Jovic. Therefore, the Heat are currently in 20th place at the NBA Summer League standings. Also, they are most likely to end their participation after this game.

Whereas the Toronto Raptors aren't so different. In fact, they are currently in 7th place at the Summer League standings. Also, they have a record of 2 wins and 1 loss, which means they need a win to keep up with their winning record.

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors: Match Information

Date: Friday, July 15, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, Nevada

Live Stream: Sling TV (50% off your first month)

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors: Storylines and Head-to-Head

These two teams have had different runs during the 2022 NBA Las Vegas Summer League. For example, Miami Heat started off with a good win over the Boston Celtics, however they fell short the next two games. Now, they are one game away to end their run.

As for the Toronto Raptors, they came back strong after their loss to the Chicago Bulls. In fact, they won over the Utah Jazz. So, this game might be their ticket to the Final Four phase, depending on other results in the 2022 NBA Summer League.

How to watch Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors in the US

The 2022 Las Vegas NBA Summer League game between the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors to be played on Friday, July 15, 2022 at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas will be broadcast on SlingTV (50% off your first month) as well as NBA TV for the United States.

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US haven’t disclosed their odds for this NBA Summer League game yet. This due to the fact that this game will be played by rookies and young promises from each team. Therefore, it is unknown to determine which team is most likely to win this game.