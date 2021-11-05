Miami Heat play against Utah Jazz for a East vs West Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Miami Heat and Utah Jazz are ready to play in a East vs West Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at FTX Arena in Miami on November 6, 2021 at 7:30 PM (ET). Hardcore game in Florida. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

The Miami Heat lost on November 4 to the Boston Celtics at home to end a five-game winning streak. The team has a positive record with 6-2 as the second best team in the Eastern Conference. They have the best defense of the season.

Utah Jazz have only one loss this season against the Chicago Bulls, after that loss they have won the last three games against the Bucks, Kings and Hawks. After this game the team continues the trip on the road in Florida to play against Orlando on November 7.

Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida.

Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz: Storylines

Before the recent loss to the Celtics 78-95 at home, the Miami Heat won against the Magic, Nets, Hornets, Grizzlies and Mavericks. That big winning streak started right after they lost to the Indiana Pacers 91-102 OT. The loss to the Celtics at home was full of errors, Miami's poor performance in the second quarter of the game, the team lost that quarter 9-33, and another weak point was the 18 turnovers against the visitors. Miami Heat are scoring an average of 110.9 points per game, and the defense is number one allowing only 98.4 points per game.

Utah Jazz won the last three recent games, two on the road and one at home against the Sacramento Kings 119-113. They are dominating the Western Conference and the team has a positive record on the road with four wins and one loss. In the most recent victory, the Utah Jazz won 116-98 against the Atlanta Hawks, that game was tight until Utah won the last quarter 41-24. Utah Jazz are scoring an average of 112.8 points per game as the third best offense in the NBA, and the defense allows only 100.1 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz in the U.S.

This game of the East vs West Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz: Predictions And Odds

Miami Heat can dominate the visitors at home, the home team's offense is stronger but the defense is much more efficient. Utah Jazz are averaging enough points per game to win this game and others on the road. The best pick for this NBA game is: Miami Heat (Points to cover TBA)



FanDuel Miami Heat TBA Totals TBA Utah Jazz TBA

* Odds via FanDuel.