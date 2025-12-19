Miami Heat’s stance on Lakers offseason target Andrew Wiggins has reportedly changed

The name of Andrew Wiggins, a wing for the Miami Heat, has been on the radar of the Los Angeles Lakers for more than a year. If Rob Pelinka still views the veteran forward as a potential championship upgrade, Los Angeles are not alone in that pursuit.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Heat are actively gauging trade interest in Wiggins, who could potentially become a free agent after the 2025–26 season. “Miami has gauged the trade market on small forward Andrew Wiggins, who has a $30.17 million player option for the 2026–27 season,” Scotto reported.

Interest is not limited to Los Angeles. The Bucks, like the Lakers, have explored a potential Wiggins trade for a considerable amount of time. If NBA insider Jake Fischer is to be believed, that interest dates back to a period before the Lakers even entered the conversation, highlighting how long Milwaukee have monitored the situation.

Fischer wrote, “Other players Milwaukee has displayed some interest in previously include Miami’s Andrew Wiggins and New Orleans’ Dejounte Murray. Milwaukee regularly called about Wiggins during his tenure in Golden State, league sources say.”

The Heat are not letting him go easily

The Heat have reportedly set an asking price of one future first round pick and two rotational players capable of contributing immediately to their playoff push, per ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel. Miami remain focused on staying competitive in the Eastern Conference while reshaping their roster.

The Lakers can match that offer, as they have the expiring contracts of Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber and one tradeable first-round pick (2031 or 2032) to offer in deals. However, some insiders have suggested that they could be holding onto all their draft capital — they can trade three picks over the offseason — in pursuit of a blockbuster trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo or another superstar.

Wiggins’ numbers this season

Wiggins is averaging 16.6 points per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from three-point range. His best performance to date comes in a November loss to the Detroit Pistons, when he records 31 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals, reinforcing his value as a two-way contributor.