Why is TJ Edwards not playing today for Bears vs Rams in NFC Divisional round of 2026 NFL playoffs?

The Chicago Bears have become contenders again thanks to Ben Johnson. Almost no one expected the head coach to win the NFC North in his first year and also secure the No. 2 seed in the conference.

Johnson is an offensive mastermind, and as a result, he has developed Caleb Williams’ skills extraordinarily well. In addition, despite injuries, coordinator Dennis Allen’s defense has specialized in takeaways, a key factor in their success.

Now, on their path to the Super Bowl, the Bears will host Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. However, they will have to do it without one of their most important defensive pieces: TJ Edwards.

Why is TJ Edwards not playing today for Bears vs Rams?

TJ Edwards is not playing today for the Bears against the Los Angeles Rams because he suffered a fractured fibula in the Wild Card round game with the Green Bay Packers. He is out for the rest of the season.

Who is out for Bears vs Rams?

Ozzy Trapilo hurt his patellar tendon against the Green Bay Packers and is also out for today’s game. The offensive tackle has been officially placed on Injured Reserve.

