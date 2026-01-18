Texans HC DeMeco Ryans sends clear message to CJ Stroud after multiple interceptions thrown vs Patriots

The Houston Texans came into the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs with plenty of hype. They are a red-hot team but facing the New England Patriots at Foxoborough is never easy, especially when quarterback CJ Stroud threw four interceptions in the first haf. Still, head coach DeMeco Ryans sent a clear message to his signal-caller amid the struggles.

During the game’s broadcast, DeMeco Ryans said “this team has his back,” when asked about Stroud’s performance. Stroud had 10/26 completions, four interceptions (including a pick-6), only one touchdown and a mere 124 yards.

Rumors started to go around that the Texans could bench Stroud in the second half in favor of Davis Mills, but with that statement, Ryans pretty much assured Stroud as the team’s quarterback despite a disastrous first half. Stroud’s performance during the first two quarters was so bad, even Joe Mixon, who is injured, took to socials to post how he felt.

The Texans are so good, they’re still competed

Stroud sent four interceptions, however, the Texans defense is so good the Patriots weren’t able to get a definitive distance in the first half. Stroud’s interceptions were mostly controlled by the Texans defense also provoking fumbles. The unit is too elite.

Will Anderson Jr. #51 of the Houston Texans sacks Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots

Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter are arguably the best pass-rusher duo in the NFL. Kamari Lassiter and Derek Stingley Jr. are arguably the best cornerback duo in the league. They also have a Pro Bowl linebacker like Azeez Al-Shaair. With that defense, they can remain in games even when the offense doesn’t click.

Stroud is entering a key moment in his career

Next year will be Stroud’s fourth in the NFL. Hence, the former second overall pick will be trying to prove to the Texans that he is the franchise quarterback. That’s arguably what makes or breaks a QB’s career. If he doesn’t get that contract, it’s likely that he won’t be seen as a franchise QB anymore.

