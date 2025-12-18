Warriors Rumors: Former four-time champion of Stephen Curry nearing potential comeback

The Golden State Warriors have not been in the best shape during this NBA regular season, showing a 13-14 record thus far. With players surrounding Stephen Curry struggling, rumors are circulating about the potential return of a four-time champion who was instrumental in the organization’s success over the past decade.
ESPN’s Anthony V. Slater reports that Klay Thompson, currently with the Dallas Mavericks, could be the player making a return to the Warriors. Slater notes, “Those close to Thompson believe it could eventually happen because, as one league source said, ‘there’s no one that carries more weight with Klay than Steph.’”
Having been one of the key players on the Warriors’ roster during their championship runs, Thompson could be vital for Golden State, contributing significantly to a lineup that is in need of considerable talent.
Given the Mavericks’ struggles this season, reports suggest they may be open to moving players, and Thompson’s name has surfaced as a potential candidate for trade as he hasn’t been performing at his peak statistical levels.
Curry and Thompson: A strong teammate bond
Amidst ongoing struggles for the Warriors, a possible reunion with Thompson could have a substantial impact, thanks to the strong relationship he has cultivated with Curry during his time with Golden State.
Such a reunion might also boost Thompson’s morale; he appeared to reflect deeply on his move to the Mavericks, which coincided with a dip in his performance in the NBA.
Reported condition for Thompson’s return to the Warriors
Slater’s report suggests that Thompson’s return to the Warriors hinges on Curry’s involvement. If Curry advocates for the trade, Thompson could find himself back in a Warriors jersey.
While Thompson is a tantalizing possibility for the Warriors, this scenario depends greatly on Curry’s actions and the Mavericks’ willingness to engage in trade talks, as the discussion remains speculative for now.
