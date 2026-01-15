Lakers’ stance on Jonathan Kuminga revealed, with Warriors reportedly aware

The Golden State Warriors remain at the center of the Jonathan Kuminga saga, with trade speculation intensifying as the NBA trade deadline approaches. What once appeared unresolved is now gaining traction, and the situation is expected to reach a conclusion before the deadline. Among the teams closely monitoring the situation are the Los Angeles Lakers, who have emerged as a legitimate suitor during the current NBA season.

According to The Athletic, the Lakers continue to show interest in Kuminga. “League and team sources confirmed that the Lakers have some interest in Kuminga, though it remains unclear if talks will unfold. The Warriors, the sources said, are aware of the intrigue and waiting to see how that situation evolves.” While no formal negotiations have been confirmed, both organizations are clearly tracking developments.

Earlier in the season, Kuminga had already been linked to another Western Conference team, at a time when Golden State were also rumored to be exploring a separate deal involving Michael Porter Jr. NBA insider Jake Fischer previously reported that the Lakers are prioritizing the addition of a true 3-and-D wing, a player capable of defending on the perimeter while contributing as a reliable shooter, a profile that aligns with Kuminga’s skill set.

Kuminga did not hesitate once he became trade-eligible and decided his future. The 23-year-old forward formally requested a trade on Thursday morning, a decision that followed another stretch in which he fell out of head coach Steve Kerr’s rotation.

Luka Doncic and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

What fuels the Lakers’ interest in Kuminga

Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reported that Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka is a known admirer of Kuminga’s athletic profile and sees him as a complementary wing on a Doncic-led roster.

Now officially trade-eligible as of Jan. 15, the forward has faced multiple DNPs throughout the season, and around the NBA, there is a growing belief that his relationship with both the franchise and Steve Kerr has reached a breaking point, making a separation increasingly inevitable.

A realistic trade framework for Lakers and Warriors

Kuminga signed a two-year, $46.8 million contract with the Warriors in restricted free agency last offseason, earning $22.5 million this season with a team option for next year. Reports indicate that he is seeking a larger role and long-term security with his next team. CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn proposed a framework that would send Rui Hachimura and Dalton Knecht to Golden State in exchange for Kuminga.

Quinn noted that Hachimura’s three-point shooting could make him a cleaner fit alongside Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler, while Kuminga would immediately address the Lakers’ need for athleticism on the wing. With the deadline nearing and tensions unlikely to ease, the coming days could prove decisive for all parties involved.

