Jonathan Kuminga draws interest from a Western Conference team amid Warriors’ pursuit of Michael Porter Jr

The Golden State Warriors appear to be defining their priorities for the trade window, with Michael Porter Jr. emerging as their top target and Jonathan Kuminga viewed as a possible piece in that deal. However, those plans could shift after a Western Conference team showed concrete interest in the young forward, potentially complicating Golden State’s strategy for the current NBA season.

According to Jake Fischer, the Los Angeles Lakers are a team to monitor in the Kuminga market. Fischer reported that the purple and gold are prioritizing the addition of a true 3-and-D wing with size, someone who can defend on the perimeter and contribute as a shooter. Sources indicated that the Lakers previously contacted Golden State about Kuminga during the sides’ restricted free agency standoff in the summer and have continued to track his situation while surveying a thin wing market.

Kuminga would represent a clear upgrade on the wings for the Lakers, but significant obstacles remain. Los Angeles lacks surplus first-round picks and does not have many attractive assets that would appeal to other franchises. That reality makes a major deadline move difficult and could also remove Kuminga from the Warriors’ preferred trade package for Porter Jr., which remains central to their plans.

Realistically, the most likely outcome for the Lakers at the deadline is moving one or two expiring contracts while preserving future cap flexibility. Their objective mirrors Golden State’s mindset around Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, reinforcing the core built around LeBron James and Luka Doncic rather than making an all-in move that compromises the future.

LeBron James #23 and Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers react.

Kuminga’s numbers

Kuminga started the NBA season on a positive note despite the offseason drama surrounding his contract situation, but his production has dipped as the schedule progressed. He has appeared in 18 games, including 12 starts, averaging 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 43.1 percent from the field.

Over the first five games, Golden State went 4 1 while Kuminga averaged 16.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. His decision-making, defensive impact, rebounding effort, and efficiency from beyond the arc were praised, as he shot 43.8 percent from three during that stretch.

As the Warriors’ offense cooled off and they went 2 5 over the following seven games, Kuminga’s perimeter shooting also regressed, as he hit just five of 20 attempts from deep. During that span, head coach Steve Kerr openly referenced spacing concerns and adjusted the starting lineup, placing additional scrutiny on Kuminga’s fit.

A possible Lakers trade option

Kuminga profiles as an intriguing option for the Lakers because of how he generates offense. He is not a consistent catch-and-shoot threat, but he excels as a cutter, thrives in transition, and can create unassisted points, particularly with second units.

That skill set addresses a glaring weakness for Los Angeles, who rank last in the NBA in bench points per game at 24.9. While that alone may not justify surrendering one of their limited first-round picks, it could be enough to spark conversations centered around movable pieces such as Rui Hachimura as the deadline approaches.