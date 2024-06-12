After the death of Jerry West was confirmed, Michael Jordan posted a very emotional message recalling his relationship with the legendary player and executive of the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I am so deeply saddened at the news of Jerry’s passing. He was truly a friend and a mentor. Like an older brother to me. I valued his friendship and his knowledge. I always wished I could have played against him a as a competitor, but the more I came to know him, I wish I had been his teammate. I admired his basketball insights and he and I shared many similarities to how we approached the game. He will be forever missed! RIP, Logo.”

LeBron James, the current face of the Lakers franchise and the NBA, also went on social media remembering the man who built two dynasties in Los Angeles during the 80s and the 2000s.

“Will truly miss our convos my dear friend! My thoughts and prayers goes out to your wonderful family! Forever love Jerry! Rest in Paradise my guy! My mentor, My friend! Hopefully I continue to make you proud! You’re already missed!”

LeBron James got emotional after Jerry West died (Getty Images)

Who was Jerry West?

Jerry West was an extraordinary player who led the Lakers to nine appearances in the NBA Finals, winning his only title in 1972. For many years, his great obstacle was the legendary Boston Celtics dynasty.

West was named to the All-Star Game 14 times and is the only player in history to win the NBA Finals MVP while being part of the losing team (1969). He won the gold medal with the United States in the Rome Olympic Games (1960) and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1980.

As an executive, Jerry West conquered eight championships. He was the mastermind behind the Showtime Lakers of the 1980s with Magic Johnson, and two decades later, he made the key trade that paired Kobe Bryant with Shaquille O’Neal on the Lakers.

Is Jerry West the player of NBA logo?

The silhouette of Jerry West has been the NBA logo for decades due to the impact he had on the league. In 1969, the NBA believed that West was the right figure to expand the game among a new generation of fans.