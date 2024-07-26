The 12-time Olympic medalist is one of the most decorated swimmers of all time, but he will not compete in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Ryan Lochte is a controversial yet iconic figure in American swimming, Olympic champion and former World Swimmer of the Year. The Rochester-born swimmer is one of the most celebrated names in swimming history, but his career has not been without incident.

Lochte has won 90 medals throughout his career in major international competitions, including six gold medals at the Olympic Games and 39 world champion titles.

Only the great Michael Phelps has collected more Olympic swimming medals than Ryan Lochte. However, the 39-year-old athlete is not part of the delegation competing in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Why didn’t Ryan Lochte qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games?

Ryan Lochte has kept a low profile in the swimming world. Although he has participated in some national competitions, he has not managed to regain the competitive level that took him to the top. The lack of support from sponsors and the shadow of the past scandal seems to have hindered his return to the sport’s elite.

Ryan Lochte of the United States competes in the Men’s 200m individual medley final during Day Six of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 18, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Ryan Lochte and the fallout from the scandal

Ryan Lochte’s career was marked by undisputed sporting successes, with multiple Olympic medals and world records. However, his public image was severely damaged after an incident at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Lochte and three other U.S. swimmers were involved in a scandal involving a false theft report, which sparked controversy and led to sporting and legal sanctions.

The Rio incident had a significant impact on Lochte’s career. He lost million-dollar sponsorships, faced public criticism and was suspended by the United States Olympic Committee. These consequences affected his preparation and motivation for the following competitions, including the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, however he failed to qualify.