In the middle of a huge controversy with no contract extension for Dak Prescott and two other stars, the Dallas Cowboys have a clear path to solve all issues.

The Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones have to figure out a way to keep their core group of stars in the near future. Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons are all waiting for massive contract extensions.

Each situation is different. Prescott has the luxury of becoming an unrestricted free agent with a no trade clause in his current agreement. Meanwhile, Lamb and Parsons face an uphill battle as they’re still on their rookie deals.

However, considering the salary cap in the NFL, it seems that the Cowboys are trapped. They haven’t made big splashes in the offseason and their stars are getting really impatient.

Will Dallas Cowboys sign Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons?

Although the Dallas Cowboys should feel the pressure of losing one or two stars, Stephen Jones, executive vice president and director of player personnel, reveals the scenario they’re looking for to make it work.

“We have a very unique situation. We have a quarterback who played at the top of his game last year, second in MVP voting, who can leave. Then, we have two players who can’t leave here for three years, theoretically. Both of them (Lamb and Parsons), rightfully so, believe they should be the highest-paid non-quarterback I the league. I totally respect that.”

Of course, that looks great on paper. Nevertheless, the execution will be a totally different story. Right now, 2024 is not an issue as the three players are under contract. They might miss training camp and protest like Lamb, but, this season Jerry Jones has the advantage.

Dak Prescott or CeeDee Lamb: Who will the Dallas Cowboys sign first?

That’s why, with all these pieces on the board, Stephen Jones understands Micah Parsons should not be the priority. “We’re having great conversations with the representatives, in terms of CeeDee and Dak. Obviously, Micah is a year removed from where CeeDee is today. I think he wants to go out and show that he is the best non-QB in the league and I hope he does it. These things take time. It’s certainly not easy.”

Then, in 2025, it all gets tricky. Dak will ask for at least $60 million per year and that number could go higher if another team makes a push. After that, the logical move is a franchise tag for CeeDee Lamb.

In the case of Parsons, the Cowboys already picked up his fifth-year option. So, the linebacker is ‘locked up’ for 2024 and 2025. Then, another franchise tag could be used to keep him in 2026.