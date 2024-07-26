The International Swimming Federation sets the rules for Olympic water polo pools. Find out all the details here!

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games have generated great expectations in the sports world. One of the curiosities that arouses interest is the infrastructure that will house the various disciplines. In the case of water polo, a sport of great physical intensity and contact, the depth of the pool is a key factor that influences the development of the game.

The International Swimming Federation (FINA) establishes a series of regulations for Olympic swimming pools, including those for water polo. These standards ensure the safety of athletes and a level playing field for all participating teams.

Regarding depth, FINA requires a minimum of two meters for Olympic water polo pools. However, the organizers of each edition of the Olympic Games have some flexibility to adjust this measure depending on the specific characteristics of each facility.

Does the water polo pool at the Paris 2024 Olympics meet the standards?

In the case of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the pools used for water polo competitions meet the minimum requirements set by FINA. According to official information, the depth of these pools is slightly more than the required two meters, which guarantees an adequate and safe playing space for athletes. This additional measure of depth gives players greater leeway and reduces the risk of impact injuries with the bottom of the pool.

Team Japan and Team South Africa compete in a swim-off during the Men’s Preliminary Round Group A match between Japan and South Africa on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tatsumi Water Polo Centre on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The importance of depth in the water polo pool

The depth of the pool is a fundamental factor in water polo, as it directly influences the development of the game. A deeper pool allows players to make wider movements and execute more elaborate technical actions. In addition, greater depth promotes the buoyancy of the players, which reduces fatigue and allows them to maintain a more intense pace of play throughout the match.