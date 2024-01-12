Michael Jordan is the greatest player in Chicago Bulls history after leading the franchise to six titles in the NBA. It was an amazing run alongside players such as Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Horace Grant, Toni Kukoc and Steve Kerr.

Of course, all this happened in two different stages (1991-1993 and 1996-1998) with a Hall of Fame head coach like Phil Jackson. However, the Bulls had no Ring of Honor to recognize these incredible achievements.

This Friday, all that will change in a historic ceremony at United Center. The biggest names in Bulls’ history will finally get that distinction. However, Michael Jordan won’t be there.

The inaugural Ring of Honor class of the Bulls will be announced tonight during halftime of the long awaited game against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Chicago Bulls: Why did Michael Jordan miss the Ring of Honor ceremony?

Although thousands of fans believe Michael Jordan won’t attend the Ring of Honor ceremony because of many problems with Scottie Pippen, the legend sent a message on social media to explain his absence.

“I want to thank Jerry Reinsdorf and Michael Reinsdorf for starting the Ring of Honor. I want to congratulate all the other recipients. I am so bummed that I can’t be there tonight, but I don’t want that to stop the fun that you guys are going to actually have.”

Jordan acknowledged he is grateful and honored to be part of such a special event and had kind words for all the fans who supported him during a brilliant career in the NBA.

“To the fans, you guys have supported me ever since I stepped foot in Chicago. Even today, I see a lot of Chicago fans all over. So, I think we made an impression and changed what Chicago represents in terms of champions. Every time you look up in the rafters, I want you to always remember, where we were and where we are. And we are always going to be champions.”