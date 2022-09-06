The NBA's trending debate continues to come up: who is the best, Michael Jordan or LeBron James? On this occasion, it was the turn of another absolute elite athlete to answer the question, none other than Tiger Woods, for many, the best golfer in history.

Reaching the top of a sport and being considered the best of an era always opens the door to being included in an idle but very attractive debate, that of being among the candidates to be the best in the history of your game. Michael Jordan and LeBron James are involved in this plot about who is and has been the best in NBA history. Only someone at that level, like Tiger Woods, can understand what it really feels like.

Eldrick Tont Woods is one of those few touched by the goddess of fortune who are able to channel a mammoth talent into consistent success, over a long period of time to dominate in his sport. Just as Michael Jordan did in his time with the Chicago Bulls, and LeBron James does now with Los Angeles Lakers.

With the experience of knowing what it means to be the best of an era and fighting to be considered the GOAT of his sport, Tiger Woods offered an epic response to the debate about who is the best in the NBA, King James or His Airness Jordan.

Tiger Woods' choice for NBA GOAT: Jordan or James

Tied for first place in PGA Tour Wins, second in the mens majors championships, the most consecutive and most weeks spent as the best golfer in the world: Tiger Woods knows what it's like to sit at the table where the contenders for a sport's GOAT eat. This was in response to the debate about the best NBA player in history.

"They're both great in different ways. If you look at MJ, he was a prolific scorer and played defense like no other, always first-team all-defense, but LeBron is different. He's like a hybrid of MJ and Magic Johnson, which is so different because he's bringing the ball up a lot. MJ never really did that. I mean, he had Pippen as a point forward a lot of times, and you would think that's kind of LeBron-ish, but they're very different in how they help both teams" stated Woods to ESPN.

With the intelligence that characterizes him on the field, Tiger Woods gave a solid answer to the great dilemma about whether LeBron James or Michael Jordan is the best in NBA history. And not only that, but he took the time to justify it with a categorical analysis of their virtues on the field that make them unique and incomparable to each other. Tiger is the GOAT to wage controversy.

"What MJ did, getting to the Finals and dominating the league like he did, he did it in a different way than LeBron's doing it. Just because of the nature of their bodies, their builds and their game and their mental make-up. But at the end of the day, they both win. They're both guys that we look at and say it's unbelievable what they're doing. They're just changing the game, the game how it's played. We didn't know it could be played that way and they both have done it.", said Woods.