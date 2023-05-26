The Denver Nuggets are in the 2023 NBA Finals after eliminating the Los Angeles Lakers. However, according to head coach Michael Malone, they still don’t get the credit deserved.

The Nuggets were the best team in the Western Conference following a 53-29 record. In the playoffs, Denver dominated the Minnesota Timberwolves and then took a care of a supposed superstar team like the Phoenix Suns which included Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

In the Western Conference Finals, the Lakers and LeBron James were no match. A 4-0 sweep for Nikola Jokic and company. However, Michael Malone has had enough of the narrative.

Mike Malone sends epic message to LeBron James and Lakers

Right now, the Denver Nuggets are resting and preparing to face either the Boston Celtics or the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Finals which start next Thursday. Nevertheless, according to Mike Malone, the narrative just doesn’t change.

“Well, if anybody is still talking about the Lakers in the NBA Finals, that’s on them. I mean, they’ve gone fishing and we are still playing. The narrative should be on whatever two teams are still alive. Let’s salute and appreciate the greatness of each and everyone of those players on the court.”

During the entire Western Conference Finals, the Nuggets’ head coach criticized the media for only talking about the Lakers. He’s going at it again. “To get to that point is historical for us. It’s the first time in franchise history that the Denver Nuggets have made the NBA Finals and we’re not satisfied with that. I just hope that the narrative is on the two teams that are representing their conferences. Let’s get all the negativity out of the way.”