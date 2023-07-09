The Milwaukee Bucks were the best team in the regular season thanks to extraordinary performances by Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, they were shockingly eliminated in the first round of the playoffs against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

So, even with a historic championship won in 2021, Mike Budenholzer was fired as head coach and Adrian Griffin is the new man in charge. In a thrilling offseason in the NBA for many teams, Milwaukee’s front office cannot hesitate.

If the Bucks remain healthy, they seem to be the favorite in the East even with contenders such as the Boston Celtics, the Sixers or the Heat. Now, they made another move to fulfill that goal.

Jae Crowder will return with the Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks confirmed they have re-signed Jae Crowder. Last year, the veteran arrived to Milwaukee after being traded by the Suns. He was part of the moves made by Phoenix to open space for Kevin Durant.

At the moment, the conditions of the new agreement haven’t been revealed, but, Crowder will be part of a star caliber lineup. Two seasons ago, the forward was sensational helping the Suns reach the NBA Finals alongside Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

Crowder is one of many moves made recently by the Bucks. Khris Middleton got a three year, $102 million new contract to remain as a key piece in that starting lineup with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holliday.

Also, Brook Lopez signed a two-year, $48 million extension. That way, the core group remains intact as the Bucks will start the 2023-2024 season as the biggest favorite to reach the NBA Finals in the Eastern Conference.