The last champions want to remain firm in the defense of their title, when for Game 2 of this first round of the 2022 Playoffs they face the Chicago Bulls at the Fiserv Forum. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoff game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on Sling (50% off your first month).

The great favorites to win this series (and one of the main candidates to be champions), the Milwaukee Bucks, have shown the reason for their favoritism in Game 1, in which, beyond some complications, they were able to prevail over the Bulls leaving the series 1-0 and hoping it will be 2-0 before going to Chicago.

On the visitors' side, they had a not so auspicious debut, and it is more than clear that they will have to demonstrate better virtues than those they have shown so far in order to compete with the latest champions. It would be essential to take the series tied 1-1 to Chicago to be able to make a difference playing at home.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Time: 9:30 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Fourm, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls: Storylines

Predictably, the Milwaukee Bucks have been far superior to the Chicago Bulls. In fact, the Illinois franchise did not win any games against the Wisconsin’s during the regular season, and they have a very low winning percentage against teams in the NBA's Top 10.

The Bulls are not only underdogs in this game, but they will have to significantly improve their performances if they want to have any chance against the last champions, who at the moment seem to have everything under control. If Chicago don't make adjustments, it wouldn't be surprising if the series ended 4-0.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls in the U.S.

This Playoff game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls to be played this Wednesday, April 20, at the Fiserv Fourm, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; will be broadcast in the United States. Other options: TNT.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this game. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Milwaukee Bucks are the favorites to take the victory with 1.18 odds, while 5.00 odds will be for the Chicago Bulls victory.

BetMGM Milwaukee Bucks 1.18 Chicago Bulls 5.00

*Odds via BetMGM