The Milwaukee Bucks will play against the New York Knicks for the 2022-2023 NBA Season. The Bucks want to keep their winning streak, while the Knicks are hyped for the great start of the season.
So far, the Milwaukee Bucks didn't miss Khris Middleton, but their main problem continues to be the lack of a second unit. That's why Giannis Antetokounmpo has to play a massive amount of minutes per game to keep under control when the Bucks are leadind a game. However, other players like Brook Lopez will be required if they want to step up when the postseason comes.
On the other side, the New York Knicks started with a winning streak. So, now their fans have hope that this season things could be different. In fact, the $100-million-dollar player Jalen Brunson is stepping up to the challenge as the second player on the roster with most points with 80 points, just behind Julius Randle, who also bounced back for good this season with 81 points so far.
Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks: Match Information
Date: Friday, October 28, 2022
Time: 8:00 PM (ET)
Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks: Time by States in the US
ET: 8:00 PM
CT: 7:00 PM
MT: 6:00 PM
PT: 5:00 PM
Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks: Storylines and Head-to-Head
The Milwaukee Bucks dominated over the New York Knicks last season. The regular season matchups ended with a 3-1 record for the Bucks. In fact, the last time the Knicks won over the Bucks was at the Fiserv Forum in the early parto of the 2021-2022 regular season.
How to watch or live stream free Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks in the US
Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks: Predictions and Odds
The Oddsmakers in the US haven't yet set their predictions for this 2022-2023 NBA regular season game. In fact, due to other NBA games that haven't finished those markets aren't open. So, in the next few hours those odds are expected to be revealed.