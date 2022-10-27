The Milwaukee Bucks will host the New York Knicks at the Fiserv Forum for the 2022-2023 NBA Season. Here, find out how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions and odds.

If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to watch this matchup.

So far, the Milwaukee Bucks didn't miss Khris Middleton, but their main problem continues to be the lack of a second unit. That's why Giannis Antetokounmpo has to play a massive amount of minutes per game to keep under control when the Bucks are leadind a game. However, other players like Brook Lopez will be required if they want to step up when the postseason comes.

On the other side, the New York Knicks started with a winning streak. So, now their fans have hope that this season things could be different. In fact, the $100-million-dollar player Jalen Brunson is stepping up to the challenge as the second player on the roster with most points with 80 points, just behind Julius Randle, who also bounced back for good this season with 81 points so far.

Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks: Match Information

Date: Friday, October 28, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks: Time by States in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM