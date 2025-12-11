NBA Rumors: Warriors reportedly contemplating trading a star player to the Bucks in exchange for Giannis Antetokounmpo

When reports surface that the Golden State Warriors might be willing to trade a star player to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks, the immediate speculation often centers around Stephen Curry. However, Jake L. Fisher from The Stein Line suggests different plans might be in motion.

“The only player I think in the league that Golden State would be willing to move Draymond Green for would be Giannis Antetokounmpo. That’s the only player,” Fisher stated regarding the potential trade discussions between the Warriors and the Bucks for Antetokounmpo.

Green has been a cornerstone of the Warriors for 14 years since his NBA debut with Golden State. Now, with the possibility of acquiring Antetokounmpo, the Warriors might consider Green as a pivotal asset in these speculative negotiations with the Bucks.

Nonetheless, for many fans, such a trade seems unlikely, given Green’s long-standing 14-year tenure with the team, during which he has secured four championships alongside Curry.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks.

What about Kuminga or Podziemski?

According to Fisher, other names that have emerged in these reported trade talks for Antetokounmpo are Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski. These players could potentially enhance the trade package, making it appealing for the Bucks to consider sending the Greek Freak to Golden State.

“Between him and Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski, all of a sudden Golden State probably does have an intriguing package if you’re Milwaukee,” Fisher highlighted in his report.

If the trade materializes, the Warriors would gain one of the NBA’s premier talents. However, integrating such a star could pose challenges in managing the dynamics of a locker room as filled with distinguished players as Golden State’s.

