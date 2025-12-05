NBA Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly has teams interested in him from both the Eastern and Western Conferences

The storyline surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks is heating up again, as rumors continue to grow about his interest in potentially leaving the franchise. A recent report from Shams Charania indicated that conversations about his future are already underway. Now, it is being revealed that teams from both the Eastern Conference and Western Conference are expressing strong interest in the NBA two-time MVP.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers are preserving cap space for 2027, when Antetokounmpo can become an unrestricted free agent.

Antetokounmpo has a player option worth $62.8 million for the 2027-28 season. “We’ve been hearing for some time now that a variety of teams, Clippers, Heat and Lakers, have been preserving cap space for the 2027 offseason, when Antetokounmpo could test unrestricted free agency by bypassing his player option for 2027-28,” Fischer wrote.

Antetokounmpo requested a trade from the Bucks in the offseason and sought a move to the New York Knicks. However, New York and Milwaukee could not agree to terms, which led the superstar to commit to staying with the Bucks. Because of that history, it would not be surprising to see the Knicks re-emerge as one of the teams interested.

What the Bucks would lose

The Bucks have been experiencing an unusually inconsistent period and results have not met expectations. The franchise has won only one playoff series since capturing the championship in 2021 over the Phoenix Suns.

Antetokounmpo, 30, is currently averaging 28.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game this season while shooting 63.9 percent from the field and 63.5 percent from the free-throw line. He remains sidelined for now with a right calf strain.

One of the greatest players in NBA history, Antetokounmpo is a two-time MVP, one-time Finals MVP, one-time Defensive Player of the Year and nine-time All-Star. He holds career averages of 24.0 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, making him one of the most valuable stars in the league should he ever become available.