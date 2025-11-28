Trending topics:
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing today, November 28, for the Bucks vs Knicks in the NBA Cup?

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to take on the New York Knicks in a crucial NBA Cup contest and many fans wonder if Giannis Antetokounmpo will be available for this matchup.

By Gianni Taina

Giannis Antetokounmpo during a game with the Bucks.
© IMAGOGiannis Antetokounmpo during a game with the Bucks.

The Milwaukee Bucks (8-11) are visiting the New York Knicks (11-6) tonight at Madison Square Garden for a crucial NBA Cup group stage game. The main uncertainty for the visiting team is whether franchise star Giannis Antetokounmpo will be available to play.

According to the latest official NBA injury report, the Bucks have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as questionable (left adductor strain) for tonight’s matchup in New York. Joining the Greek star on the injury report are Kevin Porter Jr. (right knee meniscus surgery) and Taurean Prince (neck surgery), who have been ruled out for tonight’s game.

The Bucks desperately need their franchise player back to reverse a dismal six-game losing streak. They have been forced to play four contests without Antetokounmpo due to the left adductor strain he suffered on November 17th against the Cavaliers, and his abscense left a big void in Doc Rivers’ scheme.

The Greek Freak is undoubtedly the leader of the Bucks, and his numbers clearly reflect his importance. Before suffering the injury, Antetokounmpo was averaging 31.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 6.8 assists on staggering efficiency, shooting 62.9% from the field and 50% from deep, through 13 games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrates a basket. (Getty Images)

Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrates a basket. (Getty Images)

Milwaukee’s qualification scenarios

The Bucks arrive at this final group stage game against the Knicks facing a complicated scenario and are very close to elimination. However, they still have some mathematical chances to continue their campaign and defend the title they won in 2024.

The team managed by Doc Rivers no longer have any chance to clinch the group but they still have a chance to qualify for the next phase as a wildcard. To achieve this objective, one of the following scenarios must occur tonight:

  • The Bucks win their game, while the Pistons and the Cavaliers lose their respective games.
  • The Bucks win their game, while the Cavaliers lose theirs and Milwaukee win the tiebreaker over the Magic.
  • The Bucks win their game, while the Pistons lose theirs and Milwaukee win the tiebreaker over the Cavaliers.
  • The Bucks win their game and Milwaukee win the tiebreaker over the Cavaliers and the Magic.
