Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings will face each other at the Fiserv Forum this Saturday, January 22, at 7:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Milwaukee Bucks continue to fight for the leadership of the Eastern Conference. Currently their win/loss record is 28-19, the same number of wins as the leaders Chicago Bulls, but with four more losses. That's why getting wins is absolutely necessary for the Bucks as they pursue the goal of taking the lead in the East.

On the side of the Sacramento Kings, they continue to fight for 10th place in the Western Conference, the last one that provides a place in the next Play-in. Those who are currently holding that spot are the Portland Trail Blazers with a record of 18-26, the same number of wins as the Kings, but with three less losses.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Live Stream: FuboTV

Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings: Storylines

The game that the Milwaukee Bucks will play against Sacramento Kings this Saturday, January 22 at 7:00 PM (ET) at the Fiserv Forum, will be the first between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. It will be a very interesting game between a team (the Bucks) looking to be leaders in the East, and another (the Kings) fighting for a postseason spot in the West.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings to be played this Saturday, January 22, at the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: Bally Sports WI, NBCSCA.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings: Predictions

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorite yet, but they will surely reveal it in the next few hours. Most likely, however, the favorites are the Milwaukee Bucks, a team that is fighting to be the leader in their conference, and not the Kings, who are fighting for last place in the postseason.

