Minnesota Timberwolves host the Boston Celtics this Monday, December 27, in a game valid for this 2021/22 NBA regular season. Here you can find everything about this game, such as preview, information, predictions, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will play at home at the Target Center this Monday, December 27 at 8:00 PM (ET) against the Boston Celtics. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, odds and how to watch or live stream free the game. You can watch this game in the US on Fubo TV (free trial).

It will be a game between two very similar teams this season: similar win / loss balances, standings position and a lot of irregularity. On the side of the locals, they come from two consecutive defeats, which has made them now stay in ninth place, a location that would also be giving them a ticket to the Play-in.

As said, something similar happens with the Celtics. With a balance of 16/17 (only one victory more than the Timberwolves) the Boston franchise is in ninth place in the Conference, that is, obtaining the possibility of playing the Play-in. At the moment, the situation is somewhat more complicated for the Celtics since they have the Raptors, the Hawks and Knicks to few victories, while it is more comfortable for the Wolves since their pursuers, the Spurs are somewhat further away.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Monday, December 27, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Live Stream: Fubo TV

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

The match played by these two teams this Monday, December 27 at 8:00 PM (ET) at the Target Center will be the first between them in this 2021/22 NBA regular season. Undoubtedly it will be a very entertaining game because both seek to stay in the Play-in positions, and think about climbing in the standing positions to finish in a better location.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics to be played this Monday, December 27, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: Bally Sports North, NBC Sports Boston.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics: Predictions

Bookmarkers have yet to define the favorite, although they will probably do so in the next few hours. However, it will be difficult to determine which of the two has the favoritism, since they are two teams with very even forces. In other words, the game could be for either of them. Although one thing to keep in mind is that the Wolves are 9-9 at home and the Celtics 7-11 as visitors.

