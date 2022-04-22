Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies will face each other for the Game 4 of this first Playoffs round. Find out everything you want to know about this game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will seek to tie the series when they face the Memphis Grizzlies at Target Center for Game 4 of this first round of the 2022 Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoff game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on Sling (50% off your first month).

The Timberwolves will go in search of putting 2-2 in a series that began for them in the best way, winning in Game 1 as visitors, but then it got complicated when they lost in Games 2 and 3, very heartfelt defeats especially in Game 3 where they had the chance to put the series in their favor playing at home.

In the case of the Memphis Grizzlies, after the defeat in Game 1, they had 2 very good games in which they showed why in the regular season they were the second best team in the entire NBA. The favoritism continues to be in their favor and after the high level shown, especially in Game 3, in which they overcame an adverse result with a fourth quarter won by 37-12.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Live Stream: Sling

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies: Storylines

Something that was repeated in this series is that the games won by each team were with a wide difference, of no less than 13 points. That accounts for the intensity of these games, where a moment of inattention could mean losing the game.

The Grizzlies understandably continue to be the favorites, but it was more than clear that the Minnesota Timberwolves can complicate them and even win the series. Of course, for this they must show their best version, the one they knew how to show in Game 1 and in the first quarter of Game 3.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies in the U.S.

This Playoff game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies to be played this Saturday, April 23, at the Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota; will be broadcast in the United States on Sling (50% off your first month). Other options: ESPN

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this game. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Memphis Grizzlies are the favorites to take the victory with 1.67 odds, while 2.25 odds will be for the Minnesota Timberwolves victory.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this fight as well as all NBA games through BetMGM.

BetMGM Minnesota Timberwolves 1.67 Memphis Grizzlies 2.25

*Odds via BetMGM