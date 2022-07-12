The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Milwaukee Bucks will face each other for the 2022 Las Vegas NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Milwaukee Bucks will clash for the 2022 NBA Las Vegas Summer League. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Summer League game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the US you can stream live on Sling TV (50% off your first month).

The Minnesota Timberwolves have played two games so far in Las Vegas. They won over the Denver Nuggets, but fell short to the Memphis Grizzlies. One of the players of the Timberwolves squad that stands out is Kevon Harris, who has 15 points in average.

Whereas the Milwaukee Bucks have had the same experience in Las Vegas. They beat the Brooklyn Nets, but failed to do so to the Boston Celtics. Although, Lindell Wigginton came off the bench to make impressive performances. In fact, He pulled up 24 points in his last game as the current NBA runners-up.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Time: 4:00 PM (ET)

Location: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The main purpose of this short tournament is to promote rookies and young promising talent. Although both the Timberwolves and the Bucks have shown a young and talented roster, is most likely none of the players would end up with at least a two-way contract.

As for their records, both teams have 1 win and 1 loss as they are headed towards the end of this tournament. They are most likely end out of contention for the NBA Summer League Championship. However, both teams have a decent first roster for the upcoming NBA Season.

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Milwaukee Bucks in the US

The 2022 NBA Summer League between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Milwaukee Bucks to be played on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas will be broadcast on Sling TV (50% off your first month).

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US haven’t disclosed their odds for this NBA Summer League. This due to the fact that this game will be played by rookies and young promises from each team. Therefore, it is unknown to determine which team is most likely to win this game.