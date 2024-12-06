Where to watch Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks live in the USA: 2024 NBA regular season game

Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks will face against each other in an exciting 2024 NBA regular-season clash. Fans can catch every moment of this high-energy matchup, from the opening tip to the final buzzer, with game times and streaming options available here.

[Watch Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks live in the USA on Fubo]

Friday’s NBA showdown promises to be one of the most compelling matchups of the season, featuring two powerhouses eyeing deep playoff runs. The reigning champions, the Boston Celtics, led by Jayson Tatum, are firmly in the hunt for the Eastern Conference‘s top seed and aim to extend their winning streak.

On the other hand, the Milwaukee Bucks, fighting to solidify their position in the playoff picture, recognize the importance of securing a victory to remain within the coveted top six. This clash between title contenders is set to deliver high-stakes drama and postseason intensity.

When will the Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks match be played?

Boston Celtics take on Milwaukee Bucks this Friday, December 6, in a 2024 NBA regular season game. The game will start at 7:30 PM (ET).

Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee Bucks – IMAGO / Xinhua

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks in the USA

Catch the 2024 NBA regular season matchup between Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks in the USA on Fubo. Other options: ESPN, NBC Sports Boston.