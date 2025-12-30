Nikola Jokic injury update: How long will the Nuggets star be out?

Losing a key player can be a significant setback for any NBA team. In the case of the Denver Nuggets, the injury to their star center, Nikola Jokic, has raised concerns. A recent report from ESPN’s Shams Charania has provided more clarity on the situation, detailing the expected timeline for Jokic’s absence.

After logging just 19 minutes against the Miami Heat in Monday night’s NBA regular-season matchup, Jokic was forced to exit the floor with a knee injury, sparking concerns about potential ligament damage that could impact his availability for the rest of the season.

Prior to his departure, Jokic was putting on a stellar performance, amassing 21 points, 8 assists, and 5 rebounds. Ultimately, the Nuggets fell to the Heat, but the primary focus shifted to updates regarding Jokic’s injury status.

Amidst growing anxiety among the fanbase, early reports from the team suggest optimistic news. Jokic’s condition is not as severe as initially feared, and the injury is not considered season-ending.

How long will Jokic be out?

Nikola Jokic is expected to be sidelined for at least four weeks, according to Charania on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic has been diagnosed with a hyperextension in his left knee and will miss at least four weeks,” Charania reported, offering an update on the Nuggets’ pivotal player’s condition.

Now, Jokic will enter in a phase that he will need to take a rest and recover as soon as he can, in order to help Denver during the rest of the regular season, as they want to make it to the playoffs next year.

With this situation going on, Jamal Murray is set to be one of the players that step up for the team in the upcoming games, until Jokic comes back to the floor, at least to the end of January.