NBA: 5 players who are back on the court for the 2023-2024 season

The 2023-2024 NBA season will see the return of some familiar names, including Montrezl Harrell. Some Philadelphia 76ers fans thought it was time to let Harrell go, but the franchise resigned him to play in the upcoming season.

For some teams, it is difficult to let go of experienced players who did not have good numbers last season. These players can become salary burdens, which can prevent teams from signing other players.

Some fans are shocked that some players were resigned despite having bad attitudes and not working hard enough to earn a roster spot. Meanwhile, other players who worked hard were not offered new contracts or extensions.

Here are five players who will surprisingly return for the 2023-2024 NBA season:

1. Kris Dunn will be back in the NBA after a season playing in the G League. He signed with the Utah Jazz.

2. James Bouknight had multiple attitude problems and was found unconscious with a weapon in his car. He was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets and has been playing in the G League since 2021. He will play for the Dallas Mavericks this season.

3. Dante Exum never lived up to expectations as a point guard in the NBA. He played for the Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers before going to Europe to play for FC Barcelona and Partizan Belgrade. He will play for the Dallas Mavericks this season.

4. Reggie Jackson signed a $10.3 million contract with the Denver Nuggets. He has only averaged more than 10 points per game once in his four seasons with the Clippers.

5. Dillon Brooks signed a four-year, $80 million contract with the Houston Rockets. He had a bad season last year and was called the “Tank Commander.”