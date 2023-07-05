The New York Knicks are looking for the best players available in free agency and also focused on trades as any player could make a difference for them in the 2023-2024 season.

Although the Knicks don’t have the best roster, they made it all the way to the conference semifinals where they lost 2-4 to the Miami Heat in what was an electrifying series. Their regular season record was 47-35 overall.

They have a good offense, with Julius Randle leading the team in scoring with 25.1 points per game and 4.1 assists per game. However, the Knicks need a stronger defense if they want to go further in the playoffs.

Who is the All-NBA defending that the Knicks might go after?

According to a video posted on SportsNet by Michael Grange, the Knicks are interested in O.G. Anunoby, but they will not be the only team pursuing the All-NBA defender. The Raptors‘ decision on Siakam’s future will likely impact the Knicks’ chances of acquiring Anunoby.

Grange said of the wait that the other teams will have to endure while the Raptors make up their minds: “As usual, the rest of the league can only watch and wait. The Raptors aren’t sharing any PowerPoint presentations on what they have planned next. In the past few weeks, I don’t think I’ve had a conversation with a league source that hasn’t included a question about what direction Toronto is headed in, what their plan is or how challenging the front office can be to get to read on.”

O.G. Anunoby was key for the Raptors during the 2022-2023 season with 16.8 ppg, 1.9 steals (career highest), 67 games started, 83.8% free throws and 38.7 threes.