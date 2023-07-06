The Miami Heat are looking to fill all the holes in their roster ahead of the 2023-2024 season. They are contenders, but it is too early to say if all five starters from last season will remain with the team.

The Heat are looking to make a big move in free agency, and they have the money to do so. However, they will need to make some tough decisions about which players to keep and which players to trade. Tyler Herro is one player who could be on the move.

Most of the big players want big contracts and that is something that the Miami Heat should keep in mind, they will have to let go of a couple of players to have more money and one of those players that could be part of a trade would be Tyler Herro.

What are the two superstars that the Miami Heat could pay their salary?

The Heat could afford to trade for both Ben Simmons and Damian Lillard if they were willing to trade a number of players. Simmons and Lillard have combined salaries of $83.5 million, and the Heat could match that number by trading Herro, Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson, and Haywood Highsmith.

However, there is a risk involved in trading for Simmons. He has been labeled as a “headache” by some people, and his performance has been inconsistent since he suffered a back injury.