The 2023-2024 NBA season could be the last for some players who have been in the league for almost 20 years. They still have contracts that will maintain their lifestyle, but after almost two decades, most of these veterans are well-established.

Even though veterans like Kyle Lowry are nearing 40 years old, they still have a lot to contribute to a franchise that needs a player with enough experience to not rely on rookies.

When a player retires, the process is usually quick and painless. Although some players stay in the public eye as TV commentators or in other media jobs, the vast majority of players prefer to retire from public life completely.

Who are the five veterans who could retire after the next season?

Kyle Lowry is first on the list of players who will be free agents at the end of the 2023-2024 season. He is playing for Miami with a $28 million contract, but Lowry is 38.3 years old, which means his retirement could be closer.

Veterans who will be free agents in 2024 and could be close to retirement:

Kyle Lowry (38.3 years old)

Rudy Gay (37.9 years old)

Jeff Green (37.8 years old)

Wesley Matthews (37.7 years old)

Mike Conley (36.7 years old)

These veterans will be free agents in 2024 and could be close to retirement. Only Mike Conley (with a $22 million contract) and Kyle Lowry (with a $28 million contract) have contracts over $20 million. Rudy Gay is also on the list, even though he doesn’t have a team at the moment, as he was recently waived by the Thunder.