NBA: Christian Koloko, and 3 others lead the lowest-paid centers pack for the next season

The Toronto Raptors have a future top center, according to what they themselves affirm, with Christian Koloko. However, it is still too early to say that he could become a Nikola Jokic in about 2-3 years.

Koloko and other centers like Jericho Sims are rookies and will enter the 2023-2024 season as the lowest-salaried centers. However, that doesn’t mean they can’t earn a big contract at the end of the season.

Finding a center like Nikola Jokic is no easy task, but the franchises are willing to do anything to keep the best players available at that position as long as they show a willingness to sacrifice.

Who are the top lowest-salaried centers for the next season?

Goga Bitadze is the center that will enter the 2023-2024 season with the lowest salary, he plays for the Orlando Magic and his salary will be $1,339,383. On the other hand, Xavier Tillman is second on the list with $1,632,821.

1. Goga Bitadze – $1.33m

2. Xavier Tillman – $1.63m

3. Christian Koloko – $1.74m

4. Jericho Sims – $1.88m

5. Orlando Robinson – $1.96m

Most of the players on the list are entering their second year, and some began their careers with a two-way contract, playing for the franchise’s G League affiliate team and some regular season games.

salaries source: Spotrac*