Bill Simmons knows that the situation with Damian Lillard is delicate, but the player still has a lot to contribute to any NBA team, especially if he lands in a franchise with already established players who need a leader for a dynasty.

However, after so many rumors involving Bill Simmons himself in recent weeks, Lillard’s future is uncertain and things are unlikely to end as some podcasters, analysts, and reporters predict.

Until now, Lillard has been linked with 4-6 franchises, including the Miami Heat, who aspire to reach the playoffs again and win the long-awaited title that they have lost twice in a row in two Finals appearances.

What did Bill Simmons say about Damian Lillard and a probable Big 3?

According to what Bill Simmons said during one of his podcast episodes, he thinks Lillard should go to Minnesota to join the Timberwolves and form a championship-contending Big 3 alongside Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert.

Damian Lillard has never won an NBA Championship before, but he knows what it’s like to play in the playoffs, with over 61 games started in the postseason since 2014.