The Boston Celtics are not far behind and are doing everything possible to attract players to their training camp. This time, they signed a former Duke Blue Devils guard to a training camp deal to give him a chance to win a contract with the franchise.

Last season was good for the Boston Celtics, but they know they need more talent on their bench to support the starters during the regular season and keep the score up. One way to find that talent is through training camps.

Training camps start in the middle of September, usually a couple of weeks before the start of the preseason. This is the perfect time to recruit new players who will compete for a formal contract with the franchise.

Who is the former Duke Blue Devils guard who will play in the Boston Celtics training camp?

According to ESPN¡s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Boston Celtics agreed on a training camp deal with former Duke guard DJ Steward. To formally enter the franchise he must pass the training camp to win a two-way contract.

DJ Steward played for the Duke Blue Devils from 2020 to 2021, he was undrafted during the 2021 Draft but was playing with the NBA G League Stockton Kings from 2021 to 2023.