The Brooklyn Nets seem to be offering a more attractive environment than other franchises like the Charlotte Hornets, who recently lost a player to the Nets. The guard accepted less money to leave Charlotte, not because they had little money, but because he wanted to play for the Nets.

However, not all new signs aspire to start with the Brooklyn Nets in the upcoming 2023-2024 season some just want a place where they can learn new things and enjoy a new culture.

Since the big names left Brooklyn, things have been improving for the franchise. They no longer depend on three or four players, and the team is building from the bottom up with a young core and an experienced bench.

Who was the guard who turned down an offer from the Hornets?

According to Erik Slater and Mike Scotto, the player who recently left the Charlotte Hornets was Dennis Smith Jr. According to reports, he would have accepted less money to play for the Brooklyn Nets. But it’s not about the money Smith Jr. aspires to play more minutes with the Nets, something that he couldn’t do in Charlotte.

Smith Jr. was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in 2017. He then played for the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers, and Charlotte Hornets before signing with the Nets. He has yet to play in a playoff game.